Loss to Haiti costs ranking points

Following the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals and playoff second-leg matches, there have been changes in the live FIFA rankings.

The current position of the Azerbaijan national team has been determined, Idman.biz reports.

The team is now ranked 118th in the world, with a total of 1,154.91 points.

Under Fernando Santos, Azerbaijan has dropped one place in the latest FIFA ranking. The 0-3 home defeat to Haiti in a friendly match resulted in a loss of 3.79 points, allowing Libya to overtake Azerbaijan in the standings.

Azerbaijan will play its next friendly match tomorrow against Belarus.

Idman.biz