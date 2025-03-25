25 March 2025
Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record

25 March 2025 16:15
Real Madrid’s financial report for the first half of the season has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish giant’s total revenue from July to December 2024 amounted to €589.9 million, marking a 27.9% increase compared to the previous year.

The income generated from non-matchday events at the Santiago Bernabéu reached €43.9 million, which accounts for 95% of the total revenue from the entire previous season.

Matchday revenue climbed to €149.6 million, up from €94.5 million a year ago.

Marketing revenue saw a 38.6% surge, reaching €250.4 million. These figures indicate that the club is on track to finish the season with a record-breaking performance.

