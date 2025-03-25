Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record

Real Madrid’s financial report for the first half of the season has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish giant’s total revenue from July to December 2024 amounted to €589.9 million, marking a 27.9% increase compared to the previous year.

The income generated from non-matchday events at the Santiago Bernabéu reached €43.9 million, which accounts for 95% of the total revenue from the entire previous season.

Matchday revenue climbed to €149.6 million, up from €94.5 million a year ago.

Marketing revenue saw a 38.6% surge, reaching €250.4 million. These figures indicate that the club is on track to finish the season with a record-breaking performance.

Idman.biz