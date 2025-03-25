25 March 2025
EN

Kapaz captain Egor Khvalko: "The reason many people in Azerbaijan are skeptical about Santos is their general doubt about foreign coaches"

Football
News
25 March 2025 11:44
30
Kapaz captain Egor Khvalko: "The reason many people in Azerbaijan are skeptical about Santos is their general doubt about foreign coaches"

As the Azerbaijan and Belarus national teams prepare to face off in a friendly match, Kapaz captain Egor Khvalko, a Belarusian defender, shared his thoughts with his home country's media.

Idman.biz reports that Khvalko evaluated the upcoming match and shared his perspective on Fernando Santos, the Portuguese head coach of Azerbaijan's national team.

"The reason many people in Azerbaijan are skeptical about Santos is their general doubt about foreign coaches achieving success. They know that foreign professionals are paid significantly higher salaries. Many believe that a local coach should be given a chance to lead the national team to see if they can achieve better results. Over the last 20 years, Azerbaijan’s national team has rarely been coached by local managers, yet there have been no notable achievements either. That’s why many want a local coach to take charge."

"It’s hard to define what kind of football Santos wants to implement. In the UEFA Nations League, Azerbaijan performed poorly in six matches. There are new names in the squad, and some players might make their debut in this game. We’ll only be able to evaluate Santos’ tactical approach after the match against Belarus. When a team loses 0-6 to Sweden, it's difficult to understand what playing style the coach is trying to implement."

"There isn’t much debate about whether Belarus or Azerbaijan is stronger. Most people just say, ‘We need a win.’ The team has gone six matches in the Nations League without a victory, and beyond that, they struggle to score goals. That’s why everyone expects a positive result."

"From what I’ve seen, there was little interest in the game against Haiti. I’m not sure how many fans will show up for the Belarus match. The game will be played in Masazır, a small town. If we get around 6,000 spectators, that would be great."

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus
March 25, 2025
21:45 (Baku Time)
Bank Respublika Arena

Azerbaijan first lost to Haiti 0-3 on March 22. Belarus defeated Tajikistan 5-0 (March 22).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Loss to Haiti costs ranking points
17:31
Football

Loss to Haiti costs ranking points

The current position of the Azerbaijan national team has been determined
Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview
17:17
Football

Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview

The team will face Belarus in a friendly match
Blatter and Platini acquitted
17:07
Football

Blatter and Platini acquitted

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini have been acquitted by a Swiss court
Sabah player leaves national team camp - REASON
16:51
Football

Sabah player leaves national team camp - REASON

Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov has left the Kazakhstan national team camp
Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW
16:27
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani national team player Bakhtiyar Musayev gave an interview
Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record
16:15
Football

Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record

Real Madrid’s financial report for the first half of the season has been revealed

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined
23 March 14:15
Football

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined

The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO
23 March 09:13
Football

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups