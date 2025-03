The Azerbaijan U21 national team is preparing for its next match in Antalya, Turkiye, as part of its training camp.

Aykhan Abbasov’s squad will play their second friendly match against North Macedonia’s U21 team, Idman.biz reports.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Baku time.

U21 Friendly Match

March 25

21:00 (Baku time)

Azerbaijan U21 vs. North Macedonia U21

Antalya, Turkiye

Notably, Azerbaijan U21 secured a 2-0 victory against Moldova in their first match on March 22.

Idman.biz