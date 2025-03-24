24 March 2025
EN

Sabuhi Abdullazada: "We want to overcome this test with honor"

Football
News
24 March 2025 16:42
14
Sabuhi Abdullazada: "We want to overcome this test with honor"

"We will step onto the pitch for victory."

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan national team player Sabuhi Abdullazada made this statement at a press conference before the friendly match against Belarus.

The defender emphasized their determination to win: "We lost the previous match, but I hope we can make up for that result tomorrow. We don't want to lose again. Our goal is to win and come out of this challenge with our heads held high."

Match Details:
Azerbaijan vs. Belarus
Kickoff: March 25, 21:45
Venue: Bank Respublika Arena

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fernando Santos denies : "I did not make such a statement"
17:57
Football

Fernando Santos denies : "I did not make such a statement"

The head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team has denied comments attributed to him

Fernando Santos: "I hope our first victory will come in the match against Belarus"
17:14
Football

Fernando Santos: "I hope our first victory will come in the match against Belarus"

Santos emphasized that the team has a chance to win in every game

Chingiz Ismayilov laid to rest – PHOTO
17:08
Football

Chingiz Ismayilov laid to rest – PHOTO

Former AFFA Secretary General Chingiz Ismayilov was laid to rest at the Bakikhanov cemetery

Fernando Santos: "Playing twice in a row is not easy" - PHOTO
16:57
Football

Fernando Santos: "Playing twice in a row is not easy" - PHOTO

Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos made this statement at a press conference ahead of the match against Belarus
Who Is Azerbaijan’s 'Ronaldo'? - RESEARCH
16:12
Football

Who Is Azerbaijan’s 'Ronaldo'? - RESEARCH

Cristiano Ronaldo recently set a world record by scoring in 22 consecutive calendar years

Rufat Dadashov scores again for Berlin Dinamo
15:48
Football

Rufat Dadashov scores again for Berlin Dinamo

The forward featured in a Berlin League Cup quarter-final match against Kroatia

Most read

McGregor's chances of becoming the country's president
22 March 13:56
MMA

McGregor's chances of becoming the country's president

Conor McGregor has a real chance of becoming the president of Ireland
UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined
23 March 14:15
Football

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined

The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today
Welsh club footballer arrested
23 March 17:15
Football

Welsh club footballer arrested

A Welsh club footballer has been arrested for dealing cocaine
A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti
22 March 10:52
Football

A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti

The Azerbaijani national team will play its next match today