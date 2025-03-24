Sabuhi Abdullazada: "We want to overcome this test with honor"

"We will step onto the pitch for victory."

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan national team player Sabuhi Abdullazada made this statement at a press conference before the friendly match against Belarus.

The defender emphasized their determination to win: "We lost the previous match, but I hope we can make up for that result tomorrow. We don't want to lose again. Our goal is to win and come out of this challenge with our heads held high."

Match Details:

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus

Kickoff: March 25, 21:45

Venue: Bank Respublika Arena



Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz