Another team has secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

New Zealand has qualified for the tournament after defeating New Caledonia 3-0 in the final of the Oceania qualifying phase, Idman.biz reports.

Goals came from Michael Boxall, Kostas Barbarouses, and Elijah Cast.

New Zealand becomes the second team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Before them, Japan had already secured their place.

Idman.biz