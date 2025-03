The location for the UEFA Nations League final phase has been announced.

Germany will host the Final Four format of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

One of the semifinals and the final will take place at the Arena München.

The other two matches will be held at the Stuttgart Arena.

In the semifinals, Germany will face Portugal, and Spain will play against France.

The semifinals are scheduled for June 4-5, while the third-place match and final will take place on June 8.

