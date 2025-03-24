Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new record in international football.

According to Idman.biz, the 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years for his national team.

Ronaldo achieved this feat during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League quarterfinal match against Denmark. He scored in the 72nd minute, contributing to Portugal’s 5-2 victory.

Notably, Ronaldo has scored in every calendar year since 2004, the year he netted his first goal for the national team.

Idman.biz