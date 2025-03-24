2026 World Cup Qualifiers: England faces Latvia in group phase clash

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with the second-round matches in three groups.

Idman.biz reports that a total of six matches will take place across Groups G, H, and K, with England set to challenge Latvia in their group-stage encounter.

Match schedule – March 24, 2025 (Round 2)

Group G

21:00 Lithuania vs. Finland

23:45 Poland vs. Malta



Group Standings:

Poland – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)

Finland – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)

Lithuania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)

Malta – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)



Group H

23:45 Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Cyprus

23:45 San Marino vs. Romania



Group Standings:

Cyprus – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 2-0)

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)

Romania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)

San Marino – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-2)



Group K

23:45 England vs. Latvia

23:45 Albania vs. Andorra



Group Standings:

England – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 2-0)

Latvia – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)

Andorra – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)

Albania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-2)



Idman.biz