24 March 2025
EN

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: England faces Latvia in group phase clash

Football
News
24 March 2025 10:20
10
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: England faces Latvia in group phase clash

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with the second-round matches in three groups.

Idman.biz reports that a total of six matches will take place across Groups G, H, and K, with England set to challenge Latvia in their group-stage encounter.

Match schedule – March 24, 2025 (Round 2)
Group G
21:00 Lithuania vs. Finland
23:45 Poland vs. Malta

Group Standings:
Poland – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)
Finland – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)
Lithuania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)
Malta – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)

Group H
23:45 Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Cyprus
23:45 San Marino vs. Romania

Group Standings:
Cyprus – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 2-0)
Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)
Romania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)
San Marino – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-2)

Group K
23:45 England vs. Latvia
23:45 Albania vs. Andorra

Group Standings:
England – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 2-0)
Latvia – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)
Andorra – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)
Albania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-2)

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
10:07
Football

Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The match schedule for Azerbaijan’s national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been finalized

Lamine Yamal becomes Nations League’s youngest goalscorer - VIDEO
09:49
Football

Lamine Yamal becomes Nations League’s youngest goalscorer - VIDEO

Spain’s rising star, Lamine Yamal, has made history in the UEFA Nations League

Mexico crowned CONCACAF Nations League champions - VIDEO
09:37
Football

Mexico crowned CONCACAF Nations League champions - VIDEO

The CONCACAF Nations League has concluded, with Mexico emerging as the champions

France to face Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifiers, Germany, Portugal, and Spain reach UEFA Nations League semifinals – VIDEO
09:23
Football

France to face Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifiers, Germany, Portugal, and Spain reach UEFA Nations League semifinals – VIDEO

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinals concluded today, determining the four teams advancing to the semifinals

Georgia and Turkiye dominate with big wins as opponents suffer defeats - VIDEO
09:15
Football

Georgia and Turkiye dominate with big wins as opponents suffer defeats - VIDEO

The second-leg matches of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League play-offs took place

National team head coach: "Both teams could have won the match against Wales"
23 March 18:00
Football

National team head coach: "Both teams could have won the match against Wales"

The head coach first evaluated the first match against the hosts Albania (1:4) within the framework of the 6th group of the B League

Most read

McGregor's chances of becoming the country's president
22 March 13:56
MMA

McGregor's chances of becoming the country's president

Conor McGregor has a real chance of becoming the president of Ireland
UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined
23 March 14:15
Football

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined

The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today
A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti
22 March 10:52
Football

A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti

The Azerbaijani national team will play its next match today
Ticket sales for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match announced
21 March 16:22
Football

Ticket sales for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match announced

A total of 1,400 tickets have been sold for the upcoming friendly match