2026 World Cup Qualifiers: England faces Latvia in group phase clash

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with the second-round matches in three groups.
Idman.biz reports that a total of six matches will take place across Groups G, H, and K, with England set to challenge Latvia in their group-stage encounter.
Match schedule – March 24, 2025 (Round 2)
Group G
21:00 Lithuania vs. Finland
23:45 Poland vs. Malta
Group Standings:
Poland – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)
Finland – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)
Lithuania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)
Malta – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)
Group H
23:45 Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Cyprus
23:45 San Marino vs. Romania
Group Standings:
Cyprus – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 2-0)
Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)
Romania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)
San Marino – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-2)
Group K
23:45 England vs. Latvia
23:45 Albania vs. Andorra
Group Standings:
England – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 2-0)
Latvia – 3 points (1W, 0D, 0L | 1-0)
Andorra – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-1)
Albania – 0 points (0W, 0D, 1L | 0-2)
