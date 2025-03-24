Mexico crowned CONCACAF Nations League champions - VIDEO

The CONCACAF Nations League has concluded, with Mexico emerging as the champions.
The final, held in the United States, saw Mexico defeat Panama 2-1, thanks to Raúl Jiménez’s brace, Idman.biz reports.
In the third-place match, Canada secured a 2-1 victory over the United States.
CONCACAF Nations League – Final results
March 23
Final
Mexico 2-1 Panama
Raúl Jiménez (8’, 90+2’ pen.) – Carrasquilla Alcázar (45+2’ pen.)
Third-Place Match
Canada 2-1 USA
Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi (27’), Jonathan David (59’) – Patrick Agyemang (35’)
Idman.biz.