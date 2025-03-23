UEFA Nations League - Azerbaijan opponents will play in the second leg

The second leg matches of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League play-offs will be held today.

In eight matches, it will be determined who will play in which League, Idman.biz reports.

According to the results of the two games, the winners will qualify for the higher league, and the losers for the lower league.

The fate of the Azerbaijani national team's opponents in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round, Ukraine and Iceland, in the next UEFA Nations League will also be clarified.

UEFA Nations League, play-off matches

Leagues A/B

March 23

21:00 Hungary – Turkiye (first leg 1:3)

21:00 Serbia – Austria (1:1)

21:00 Scotland – Greece (1:0)

23:45 Belgium – Ukraine (1:3)

Leagues B/C

March 23

18:00 Georgia – Armenia (3:0)

21:00 Iceland – Kosovo (1:2)

21:00 Slovenia – Slovakia (0:0)

23:45 Ireland – Bulgaria (2:1)

