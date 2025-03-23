Toral Bayramov: "We will try to win the match against Belarus"

"We knew it would be a difficult match. We were well prepared for the game. We had analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent."

Idman.biz reports, citing Football.az, that this was stated by Toral Bayramov, a footballer of the Azerbaijani national team, in his statement after the friendly match against Haiti (0:3) held in Sumgayit.

24-year-old winger spoke about the moments he was satisfied and dissatisfied with in the match: "Although we were 0:1 behind in the first half, we were superior in terms of the game. We had more goal episodes. In the second half, we rushed forward, we wanted to score goals to win, but it didn't work out. We have a game against Belarus in three days. We will try to win."

Bayramov also commented on the goals scored by the Haitian national team: "As I said, we knew the opponent's strengths. They are a team that uses counterattacks and set pieces. That's how they scored their goals. We didn't want it to happen like that. We will try not to concede such goals in the future."

Idman.biz