22 March 2025
Who is the symbol of invincibility of the Spanish national team?

22 March 2025 16:40
The players with the unbeaten streak of games in the Spanish national team have been revealed.

Fabian Ruiz heads the IFFHS list, Idman.biz reports.

Spanish national team has not lost in the last 36 matches in which he appeared. The record holder, whose streak continues, has participated in 25 victories and 11 draws.

The streaks of José Antonio Reyes and Dani Guzán consist of 21 matches. Robin Le Normand is one step behind them and has a chance to share second place since the streak continues. Alberto Belsue has left 17 matches without defeat, and José Emilio Amavisca has left 15 matches without defeat.

IFFHS list includes 6 players who have not lost in 15 consecutive matches.

