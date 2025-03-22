Shahin Diniyev: “It will be interesting to watch Santos’ match system”

“If our national team wins, the team will be in high spirits.”

It was told to Idman.biz by the former head coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Shahin Diniyev.

The expert shared his thoughts before the Azerbaijan national team’s friendly match with Haiti: “This is just a friendly match. No points are awarded and it is of no importance in terms of the tournament schedule. We will see Fernando Santos’ new team in the new cycle. The Portuguese specialist has had enough time by now and he already knows who he will play with and in what system. Therefore, it will be interesting to watch Santos’ game system.”

According to Diniyev, even if it is a friendly match, the result in this match is important: “Considering how many games we have not won, in my opinion, a successful result in the match with Haiti can be a great motivation for our national team.”

He also shared his thoughts on the squad: "I think that in the current situation, not many players are left out of the squad. There may be one or two exceptions. In principle, it is a normal squad."

Azerbaijan national team will face Haiti today at the Sumgayit city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade, and three days later at the Bank Respublika Arena, Belarus.

