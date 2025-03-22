World Cup 2026: Norway to Moldova, Kazakhstan to Wales

The World Cup 2026 European zone qualifying round continues.

6 matches will take place on the second day of the first round, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will start in groups I, J and L. Two matches will be held in each group.

The qualifying round also started in groups G, H and K on March 21.

World Cup 2026 European zone qualifying round

I round, March 22

Group I

21:00. Moldova – Norway

23:45. Israel – Estonia

Group J

18:00. Liechtenstein – North Macedonia

23:45. Wales – Kazakhstan

Group L

21:00. Montenegro – Gibraltar

23:45. Czech Republic – Faroe Islands

Idman.biz