Bahlul Mustafazada: "The team spirit is good, we want to win"

"The team spirit is good right now. We want to win."

According to İdman.biz, Azerbaijani national team defender Bahlul Mustafazade made this statement during a press conference ahead of the friendly match against Haiti.

The 28-year-old defender also shared his thoughts on the opponent: "Haiti is not a team we are very familiar with, but we have analyzed their games during our preparations. They have some quality players. We expect an exciting match tomorrow."

Azerbaijan will face Haiti on March 22 and Belarus on March 25 in friendly matches.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz