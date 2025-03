A total of 1,400 tickets have been sold for the upcoming friendly match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Haiti.

AFFA’s press secretary, Elnur Mammadli, confirmed this information to Report, Idman.biz reports.

Ticket sales are still ongoing, with prices set at 2, 5, and 10 AZN (VIP).

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, kicking off at 21:45.

Idman.biz