Messi could continue his career in Europe

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi may leave the club and return to Europe.

Idman.biz, citing TNT Sports, reports that Barcelona is actively working on bringing the Argentine star back. The club’s plan is to have Messi rejoin before the start of the 2026/2027 season.

However, negotiations are expected to be challenging due to Barcelona's ongoing financial difficulties.

Messi, now 37 years old, joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, and his current contract runs until the end of 2025. His market value is estimated at €20 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Idman.biz