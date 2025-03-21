Nations League: Germany stages comeback, four-goal thriller in the Netherlands - VIDEO

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinals and playoff matches kicked off today, featuring intense battles among Europe's top teams.

The eight strongest teams in League A faced off in the quarterfinals, competing for a spot in the final four.

Reigning European champions Spain took an early lead against the Netherlands but barely escaped defeat in the final moments, securing a 2-2 draw, Idman.biz reports. Meanwhile, France fell to Croatia, Portugal lost to Denmark, and Italy was unable to hold off Germany, who mounted a second-half comeback.

UEFA Nations League

March 20 – Quarterfinals, First Leg

Netherlands 2-2 Spain

Goals: Gakpo (28'), Reijnders (46') – Nico Williams (9'), Merino (90+3')

Croatia 2-0 France

Goals: Budimir (26'), Perišić (45+1')

Denmark 1-0 Portugal

Goal: Højlund (79')

Italy 1-2 Germany

Goals: Tonali (9') – Kleindienst (49'), Goretzka (76')

Playoffs for Promotion to League A

Ukraine 3-1 Belgium

Austria 1-1 Serbia

Greece 0-1 Scotland

Playoffs for Promotion to League B

Kosovo 2-1 Iceland

Bulgaria 1-2 Ireland

Slovakia 0-0 Slovenia

The second-leg matches are scheduled for March 23.

Idman.biz