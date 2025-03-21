Nations League: Germany stages comeback, four-goal thriller in the Netherlands - VIDEO

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinals and playoff matches kicked off today, featuring intense battles among Europe's top teams.
The eight strongest teams in League A faced off in the quarterfinals, competing for a spot in the final four.
Reigning European champions Spain took an early lead against the Netherlands but barely escaped defeat in the final moments, securing a 2-2 draw, Idman.biz reports. Meanwhile, France fell to Croatia, Portugal lost to Denmark, and Italy was unable to hold off Germany, who mounted a second-half comeback.
UEFA Nations League
March 20 – Quarterfinals, First Leg
Netherlands 2-2 Spain
Goals: Gakpo (28'), Reijnders (46') – Nico Williams (9'), Merino (90+3')
Croatia 2-0 France
Goals: Budimir (26'), Perišić (45+1')
Denmark 1-0 Portugal
Goal: Højlund (79')
Italy 1-2 Germany
Goals: Tonali (9') – Kleindienst (49'), Goretzka (76')
Playoffs for Promotion to League A
Ukraine 3-1 Belgium
Austria 1-1 Serbia
Greece 0-1 Scotland
Playoffs for Promotion to League B
Kosovo 2-1 Iceland
Bulgaria 1-2 Ireland
Slovakia 0-0 Slovenia
The second-leg matches are scheduled for March 23.
