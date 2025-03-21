Italy sets revenue record but suffers second consecutive defeat

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinal match between Italy and Germany at San Siro was attended by 60,334 spectators, generating a record-breaking €1.68 million in ticket revenue—the highest-ever for an Italian national team match.

Italy fell 1-2 to Germany, marking their second consecutive defeat in official matches, Idman.biz reports. Luciano Spalletti’s squad had previously lost 1-3 to France in the group stage of the Nations League last November.

The last time Italy experienced back-to-back losses in competitive matches was during the 2014 World Cup group stage, when Cesare Prandelli’s team suffered identical 0-1 defeats to Costa Rica and Uruguay in Brazil.

