20 March 2025
Aghaselim Mirjavadov: "Let Ramin Musayev say what he wants"

7
“I have always worked with integrity, including at Neftchi. My contract with the club ended, they didn’t renew it, and I left. That’s all—there’s no issue of warm or cold relations. Let Ramin Musayev say what he wants.”

Former coach Aghaselim Mirjavadov made these remarks in response to Ramin Musayev, the former vice president of Neftchi, during an interview with Teleqraf, Idman.biz reports.

At 78 years old, Mirjavadov dismissed Musayev’s claim that he left Neftchi after feeling unappreciated despite winning the Commonwealth Cup:

"This was years ago, and I’ve long forgotten about it. I left the club on good terms. Even now, I see many of them at events and exchange greetings on holidays. I have always parted ways with clubs respectfully."

Mirjavadov also emphasized his professional background, shaped by Soviet-era coaching principles:
"Back then, there were clear rules about how head coaches joined and left clubs. That’s why I’ve never left anywhere amid controversy."

Career highlights:

Neftchi head coach (2004–2006)

Khazar Lankaran head coach (2006–2008, 2009–2010)

Idman.biz

