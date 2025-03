Liverpool prepare to part ways with Luis Díaz.

The club's new head coach, Arne Slot, has approved the sale of the 28-year-old forward, Idman.biz reports.

Díaz’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, and Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing him. Liverpool is expected to demand €70 million for the Colombian star.

Additionally, PSG, Manchester City, AC Milan, and clubs from Saudi Arabia are also monitoring Díaz’s situation.

Idman.biz