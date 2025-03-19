Top-scoring defenders of the decade revealed

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled the list of the highest-scoring defenders in the third decade of the 21st century.

English right-back James Tavernier leads the rankings with an impressive 65 goals across all competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Top 10 goal-scoring defenders (2021-2024):

1️. James Tavernier (England) - 65 goals

2️. Benjamin Mata (Cook Islands) - 56 goals

3️. Besnik Kragniqi (Kosovo) - 48 goals

4️. Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson (Iceland) - 42 goals

5️. Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso) - 36 goals

6️. Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) - 36 goals

7️. David Hancko (Slovakia) - 34 goals

8️. Kendall Waston (Costa Rica) - 33 goals

9️. Carlos Ramírez (Colombia) - 32 goals

10. Ali Maâloul (Tunisia) - 30 goals

The inclusion of players from diverse footballing nations highlights how attacking-minded defenders have played a crucial role in their teams' offensive success.

