Top-scoring defenders of the decade revealed

19 March 2025 14:23
18
Top-scoring defenders of the decade revealed

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled the list of the highest-scoring defenders in the third decade of the 21st century.

English right-back James Tavernier leads the rankings with an impressive 65 goals across all competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Top 10 goal-scoring defenders (2021-2024):
1️. James Tavernier (England) - 65 goals
2️. Benjamin Mata (Cook Islands) - 56 goals
3️. Besnik Kragniqi (Kosovo) - 48 goals
4️. Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson (Iceland) - 42 goals
5️. Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso) - 36 goals
6️. Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) - 36 goals
7️. David Hancko (Slovakia) - 34 goals
8️. Kendall Waston (Costa Rica) - 33 goals
9️. Carlos Ramírez (Colombia) - 32 goals
10. Ali Maâloul (Tunisia) - 30 goals

The inclusion of players from diverse footballing nations highlights how attacking-minded defenders have played a crucial role in their teams' offensive success.

