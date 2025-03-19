Qarabag not renewing contract with Marko Vesovic

Marko Vesovic, who has been playing for Qarabag since 2021, is set to part ways with the club as his contract ends this summer.

Vesovic has received offers from three countries, with a potential return to Poland on the horizon, Idman.biz reports.

Greek and Cypriot clubs are also reportedly interested in the Montenegrin defender. Qarabag has already informed him that his contract will not be renewed, following the departures of players like Olavio Juninho, Julio Romao, and Richard Almeida.

The 34-year-old wing-back has struggled with chronic injuries, which led to him losing his starting position in the past year. He has now been encouraged to find a new club, with the club giving him permission to negotiate if a serious offer comes through.

