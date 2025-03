The head coach of Sabail U17 team, Jeyhun Javadov, has been penalized.

The decision was made by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, Idman.biz reports.

Javadov was penalized for his actions during the U17 League match between Sumgayit and Sabail. In the 16th minute of the match, he insulted the referee and was sent off from the technical zone with a red card. As a result, AFFA has imposed a five-match disqualification on him.

Idman.biz