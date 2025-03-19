Former PFL President Ramin Musayev ventures into business and farming

Ramin Musayev, the former president of the Professional Football League (PFL), has embarked on a new business journey.

Musayev shared details of his post-football career in an interview with Teleqraf, Idman.biz reports.

After resigning from PFL in 2022, he shifted his focus to construction, stating: “I graduated from the Construction Faculty of the Institute of Civil Engineers (now the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction) in 1985. Now, I am working in that field alongside my relatives, building residential properties.”

The 62-year-old also explained why he distanced himself from football: “I have my own work now. I live and relax at my country house in Novkhani. I own a farm with horses, sheep, and cows. I don’t send my horses to races; I don’t want to stress them. Simply put, I am living my life.”

Musayev previously served as vice president of Neftchi (2004-2008) and later as PFL president (2008-2022).

İdman.biz