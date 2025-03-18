Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke to Futbolxeber.az about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League and his expectations regarding the national team.

* You shared points with Sabah in the 27th round of the league with a 1-1 draw. How would you evaluate the match?

* We knew it would be a tough game. Maybe it was Sabah’s last chance to secure a European spot. The first half was very difficult - we couldn't find our rhythm. After the break, we regrouped and scored the needed goal. I think the draw was a fair result for both teams.

* What caused your team’s struggles in the first half?

* Sabah put a lot of pressure on us. They were very dangerous in open play and set pieces. After halftime, we managed to recover. I hope this was the last time we played like that—we cannot afford it again.

* Towards the end, it seemed like Zira was content with the draw. Was one point enough for you?

* The game itself was balanced for a draw. As I mentioned, they dominated the first half, and we responded in the second.

* Did Araz-Nakhchivan’s dropped points a day earlier influence this approach?

* Our goal was to win, but it didn’t happen. We need to analyze our mistakes and prepare better for upcoming matches.

* Zira appears to be on a solid path to finishing second.

* There is still one full round left. The league is unpredictable - just look at Kapaz taking points off Qarabag. No match is easy.

* You were eliminated from the cup. Does this hurt Zira’s European hopes, or is it beneficial considering the tight schedule in April?

* Last year, we played through a busy schedule and still reached the final. Playing in a final is an honor for any team, and we wanted that experience again. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it, so our main focus is securing second place now.

* The national team squad was recently announced, and your absence surprised many. Were you also expecting a call-up?

* That’s the coach’s decision. My job is to perform on the pitch. If I wasn’t called up, I have to keep working hard.

* Given Zira’s recent form and your role as captain, were you anticipating an invitation from head coach Fernando Santos?

* To be honest, yes, I was expecting it. But since I wasn’t called up, it’s not my place to comment. Maybe he wanted to test other players. In any case, I respect his decision.

