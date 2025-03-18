Former AFFA Secretary General Chingiz Ismayilov’s health condition

Former AFFA Secretary General Chingiz Ismayilov was hospitalized due to pneumonia.

Idman.biz, according to Report, reports that his son Anar Ismayilov stated that his father is currently receiving treatment at home:

“He eats very little. When he tries to stand up and walk, he feels dizzy, so he mostly remains in a lying position. He was hospitalized due to pneumonia but is now taking medication and receiving IV treatments.”

Chingiz Ismayilov played for Neftchi from 1955 to 1962 and also represented Baku and Ganja’s Dinamo teams, as well as Neft Dashlari.

The 89-year-old veteran footballer was awarded the “Progress” Medal in December 2022.

