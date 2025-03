The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match against Azerbaijan.

The flight carrying the Haitian team landed in the capital in the evening. The team will begin preparations for the match today, Idman.biz reports.

The friendly match is scheduled for March 22 at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, with kick-off set for 21:45.

Idman.biz