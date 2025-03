The date for the postponed LaLiga match between Barcelona and Osasuna has been confirmed.

The match for the 27th round will be played on March 27, Idman.biz reports.

The game was originally scheduled for March 8, but it was postponed one hour before the start due to the passing of Barcelona's doctor, Carlos Minyarro García.

Previously, it was expected that the match would be rescheduled for either April 26 or May 21.

Idman.biz