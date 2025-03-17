Second training session held under SCALE Project - PHOTO

The second training session of the SCALE project was successfully held in Baku.

The training was organized for coaches working in football clubs, aiming to help them work more effectively with young players, Idman.biz reports.

Coaches from five clubs participated in the training. The main goal of the event was to present methodologies that support players' development both in sports and academic education. Coaches learned how to help players balance education and sports, increase motivation, and implement new approaches for effective planning.

The first training session, aimed at physical education teachers working in Baku schools, focused on enhancing their knowledge and skills in dual career paths. Both training sessions of the UEFA-supported SCALE project were led by Gülyana Özcan and Ofeliya Qafarova. Participants gained new insights through interactive discussions, practical exercises, and experience exchange.

It is worth noting that the SCALE project is an international collaboration between the football federations of Azerbaijan, Romania, Italy, Moldova, and Malta. The project aims to support young players' success in both sports and education, enhance their academic achievements, and broaden their career prospects.

