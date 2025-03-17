18 March 2025
EN

AFFA leadership visits U21 training camp - PHOTO

Football
News
17 March 2025 15:54
24
The leadership of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has visited the training camp of the country’s U21 national team, which began preparations today.

AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev and General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev met with the team and wished success to newly appointed head coach Ayxan Abbasov, Idman.biz reports.

Expressing his gratitude for the trust placed in him, Abbasov acknowledged the great responsibility of leading the U21 squad.

Notably, the Azerbaijan U-21 team will hold a training camp in Antalya, Turkiye, from March 18 to 26. As part of their preparations, they will play two friendly matches—against Moldova on March 22 and North Macedonia on March 25.

