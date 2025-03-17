Sabail head coach: "I believe we can achieve a lot"

"I appreciate the trust placed in me. I fully understand the immense responsibility I am taking on."

This was stated by Elvin Mammadov, the newly appointed head coach of Sabail, in a statement to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The new coach expressed strong confidence in his team's ability to turn things around:

"With this team, our determined squad, and our players, I truly believe we can achieve a lot. The reality is, yes, we are at the bottom of the table, and the point gap is significant. But we are a family, and we must overcome this challenge together. I am confident that we will succeed."

Mammadov also emphasized that the remaining nine matches will be like finals for them:

"We remain hopeful, we believe in our abilities, and with time, we will secure results and climb out of this situation."

Mammadov was one of the assistants to Javid Huseynov, who was dismissed as head coach on March 16.

Idman.biz