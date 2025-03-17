Sabah matches historic record

Sabah has achieved its 14th draw in the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season.

This draw occurred in the XXVII round match against Zira, ending in a 1-1 scoreline, Idman.biz reports.

With this result, Sabah has matched the record for the most draws in a single season in the history of the national championships. The team now shares the title of the most draw-heavy team in a season.

Previously, three clubs had achieved 14 draws in a season. In the 2009/10 season, Neftchi recorded 14 draws, followed by Baku three years later in the 2012/13 season, and Zira matched the same feat in the 2020/21 season, which had 28 rounds. With 9 more rounds remaining in this season, if Sabah adds another draw, they will hold the outright record.

