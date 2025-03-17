Nargiz Gurbanova: "We won in a tough match"

“Our victory against Bulgaria came in a challenging match. We had analyzed the opponent in advance and knew we were in for a tough contest,” said Nargiz Gurbanova, head coach of the Azerbaijan U17 women’s national football team, after their 3:2 win against Bulgaria in the second qualifying round of the European Championship, held in Baku.

According to Idman.biz, Gurbanova noted that compared to their first match, the Bulgarian team did not field their full-strength squad: "This indicated that they were comfortable coming into the game. We capitalized on the opportunity and scored from a counter-attack in the first half. In the second half, the Bulgarians brought in their key players, but despite that, our second goal boosted our team’s morale and belief in victory. Even though the score was equalized in the final moments, we maintained the same high spirit and were able to score the winning goal."

After the first two rounds in Group B of League B, our team is in second place with 3 points. In the final round, on March 18, our team will face Malta.

Idman.biz