Kady Borges: “When he called, I turned up the volume on the phone so my wife could hear too” - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

His return to Azerbaijan was one of the most discussed football events after Ronaldo's return. In just one season, he had managed to win the hearts of the fans. Although his departure is etched in the history of Qarabag, having earned the club 5 million and becoming their most expensive player sold, the fans couldn't come to terms with the Brazilian's departure. The Russian team Krasnodar was also followed in our country because of him.

Kady Borges is one of the best foreign players to have come to our country. He returned to Azerbaijan, and just like his departure, his return was a stormy one. It caused a huge stir and became a motivation for the team at a time when Qarabag was experiencing a slump. One of the happiest about this return was coach Gurban Gurbanov. Even though he had sent one of his best players, Julio Romao, to the Hungarian club Ferencvarosi, he found consolation in Kady’s return.

Despite the long process of arranging the interview with Kady, who celebrated his return with goals and assists, we finally succeeded. The Brazilian winger, hosting the correspondents at his home with his wife Samara Gonçalves, talked to Qafqazinfo about everything related to Qarabag, their life here, and their thoughts on Azerbaijan:

- Your departure and return both made quite a noise. Let's hear the details from you...

- Kady Borges: I can't say everything about these processes in detail. But I had thought about returning to Azerbaijan one day. However, I never expected to come back this soon, it wasn’t in the plans. After moving to Ferencvarosi, everything was going well for me. I was playing at a high level, leading the assists chart in the league, and our team made it to the next stage of the Europa League. Then came the winter break, and we went on vacation. In Hungary, we didn't gather at the base one day before matches. We went directly from home. My wife Samara and I were sitting at home when I got a call from the club’s sports director, Tamas Hajnal. He told me that there was an option to return to Qarabag and asked if I would be interested. I said that if it’s good for both the club and me, then I’d go. So, this transition happened, and I returned to Azerbaijan.

- Samara Gonçalves: I didn’t say anything to him. I just told him that if returning to Azerbaijan is good for him and if he decides so, I support him. Azerbaijan feels like home to us. We really felt very happy when we first came. I told Kady that if this time is going to bring the same happiness and be good for his career, let’s go.

- Your wife called Azerbaijan "our home," and when you came, the fans created the hashtag “homecoming.” The official club page also shared similar content. Did you really return home?

- K.B: Actually, “homecoming” means that you feel happy and comfortable there. When we returned, everyone welcomed us very warmly. I would definitely like to return to a place where I saw the love of these people, and I did so. Our daughter Sofi was born in Baku. We wanted her to be born here because we felt loved in this country. When the sports director of Ferencvarosi called me, I turned the volume up on the phone so Samara could hear that there was an option to return to Azerbaijan, to Qarabag. When she heard this, she nodded her head, signaling to me to say "yes" and return. Our connection to Azerbaijan was that strong.

- Even though you left Azerbaijan, the love from the fans never faded. There were many videos shared on social media, and it seemed like everyone was praying for your return. Do you think those prayers played a role in your return?

- K.B: My wife and I are believers. Nothing happens by chance. Imagine, Ferencvarosi paid a large amount to Krasnodar for me, and my contract was for four years. Only six months later, I returned to Qarabag from a simple situation. This can’t be a coincidence. I got offers at a good point in my career. I always thought that my mission in Azerbaijan wasn’t finished, and when the opportunity arose, I came back. I also mentioned before that I want to play in the Champions League. I believe I can contribute more to Qarabag.

- Considering your strong connection to our country, what are the similarities and differences between Brazil and Azerbaijan? What makes you feel at home here?

- K.B: There are many differences. You come here, and it's a new culture, a different atmosphere… Everything is completely different. But if your mindset can adapt to it, there’s no problem. For me, the most important thing is the warmth of the people here. Sometimes even when they don't know you, they try to help. I’ve never had any complaints about either the city or the people. For example, a few days ago, my manager came here with his wife. They were very pleased with the atmosphere in Baku.

- S.G: We’ve been to a few countries, but the people there are not like the people in Azerbaijan. Whether in stores, hospitals, or other places, everyone is warm-hearted and tries to help. There’s a lot here that makes us feel comfortable. It's a completely different feeling.

- How did you meet?

- S.G: It’s a very strange story... Kady was playing in Portugal and living there. I was in Curitiba, Brazil. One day, I got a friend request and a message from him on Facebook. Of course, I didn’t check it right away, I didn’t respond for three days. It was during the pandemic, and everyone was in quarantine, there was no way to go anywhere. After three days, I replied to him, and we started talking. We chatted on Facebook for almost a year. A year later, Kady came to Brazil to our house. He knocked on our door, and everyone in my family was home. Even though it was the first time we saw each other, we hugged like we had known each other for years. Then, when Kady was transferred to Qarabag, I came to Azerbaijan with him. Our life story started in Azerbaijan.

- So, the foundation of your relationship was laid here?

- K.B: Yes, the main relationship started and developed here. A year later, we went to Brazil, got married with our families.

- Your daughter was born in Azerbaijan, in Baku. Can this be considered an event that ties you even more to our country?

- S.G: In any case, we represent our own culture in Azerbaijan. Our daughter will grow up here and experience Azerbaijani culture, while also learning Brazilian culture from us. She will also learn a new language here, which will be good for her.

- Have you tried learning Azerbaijani?

- K.B: It’s very interesting, but difficult. Even learning English is not so easy for us. Of course, I would love to learn Azerbaijani. Knowing additional languages is never bad.

- And how do you feel about our cuisine? Do you like the taste of our food?

- K.B: I really like the taste of the food. Sometimes I eat a lot, sometimes I control myself... We’ve set the Azerbaijani sweets, baklava, on the table for you. I can’t eat too much of them. Otherwise, I’ll have a headache from the physical preparation coach of Qarabag, Chudo (laughs). In terms of taste, there are similarities with Brazil. You use more spices, which we really enjoy. Also, cooking with love is a common trait in both Azerbaijan and Brazil.

- S.G: I agree about the spices. Unlike Brazil, here more spices are used, and that’s fantastic.

- A few days ago, we celebrated International Women’s Day. This holiday brings about different opinions. How did you celebrate it?

- S.G: Let Kady answer this, as he’s the man of the house.

- K.B: Of course, women should be valued every day. But March 8 is a specific day, and it’s not wrong to pay more attention to women on this day. Not only to your wife but to your mother, sister, daughter, and close ones. I like giving gifts regularly. On March 8, I gave my wife a bouquet of flowers shaped like the letter "S" (the first letter of her name). I think it was nice, but I’m not sure if she liked it.

- S.G: I liked the bouquet. This holiday is also celebrated well in Brazil.

- We’ve talked about different cultures. For instance, in Azerbaijan, most footballers avoid appearing in the media or in front of cameras with their wives or families. What do you think about that?

- K.B: Family is a personal matter for everyone. But I can't say why Azerbaijani footballers avoid it. Being with the most important person in your life is not a bad thing. If your wife is with you on your tough days or good days, there’s nothing wrong with doing an interview together. Sometimes you lose a game, and you feel bad, and your wife comforts you. What’s wrong with having someone who supports you by your side during an interview?

- Recently, we’ve seen foreign footballers playing at Azerbaijani weddings. Have you played at any weddings here?

- K.B: You won’t see a video of me playing (laughs). There is such a video, and I’ll send it to you. We went to our team’s dietitian Ilgar Shamilov’s wedding. I danced to Azerbaijani music there. I also played at our friend Elshan's wedding. Even though we didn’t go to weddings that often in Brazil, we enjoy it in Azerbaijan.

- What are your goals for the future?

- K.B: My goals are simple: to contribute to Qarabag and to play in the Champions League. I want to win everything with Qarabag and give my best for the club.

- How do you see your career after football?

- K.B: I’m not thinking about it yet. My goal is to give my best on the field. After my career is over, I’ll see what I’ll do. Maybe something related to football, maybe something different.

- Before we finish, I want to know something. We’re close friends with some footballers, but we can’t know everyone personally. What is Kady Borges like off the field?

- S.G: He is a very funny person. He loves jokes, and he's very active at home. Even though he looks serious on the field, outside, he is the opposite.

- K.B: I enjoy life! I think I should smile and joke more! In football, sometimes I look very serious because I focus a lot on my game, but outside, I enjoy being around family and friends.

