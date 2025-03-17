17 March 2025
Arsenal extend winning streak against Chelsea - Another three points - VIDEO

17 March 2025 09:19
Matchweek 29 of the English Premier League featured intense London derbies.

The day’s first clash saw Fulham claim a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in an all-London showdown, Idman.biz reports.
However, the most anticipated match involved Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners, unbeaten against Chelsea since 2022, continued their dominance with a narrow 1-0 win, securing another crucial three points.
Meanwhile, Manchester United comfortably defeated relegation-threatened Leicester with a convincing 3-0 victory.

England Premier League, Matchweek 29
March 16
Results:
17:30 – Fulham 2-0 Tottenham
Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
23:00. Manchester United 3-0 Leicester

Idman.biz

