Matchweek 29 of the English Premier League featured intense London derbies.

The day’s first clash saw Fulham claim a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in an all-London showdown, Idman.biz reports.

However, the most anticipated match involved Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners, unbeaten against Chelsea since 2022, continued their dominance with a narrow 1-0 win, securing another crucial three points.

Meanwhile, Manchester United comfortably defeated relegation-threatened Leicester with a convincing 3-0 victory.

England Premier League, Matchweek 29

March 16

Results:

17:30 – Fulham 2-0 Tottenham

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

23:00. Manchester United 3-0 Leicester



Idman.biz