Besiktas suffer second consecutive defeat - VIDEO

The 28th round of the Turkish Super Lig has kicked off.
Besiktas suffered their second consecutive loss in the league, Idman.biz reports.
The Black Eagles were defeated 1-0 away to Konyaspor. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor, under newly appointed head coach Fatih Tekke, made a strong start, securing a dominant 3-0 victory against Basaksehir on the road.
Turkish Super Lig – Round 28 Results
March 15
14:30 – Gaziantep 1-0 Kayserispor
Goal: Okereke (52')
17:00 – Kasimpasa 2-1 Alanyaspor
Goals: Fall (30'), Hajradinović (36' pen.) – Vilhena (38')
21:30 – Basaksehir 0-3 Trabzonspor
Goals: Banza (6'), Ozan (62'), Mendy (87')
21:30. Konyaspor – Besiktas - 1:0
Goal: Yazgili (45')
Idman.biz