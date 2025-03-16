Besiktas suffer second consecutive defeat - VIDEO

The 28th round of the Turkish Super Lig has kicked off.

Besiktas suffered their second consecutive loss in the league, Idman.biz reports.

The Black Eagles were defeated 1-0 away to Konyaspor. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor, under newly appointed head coach Fatih Tekke, made a strong start, securing a dominant 3-0 victory against Basaksehir on the road.

Turkish Super Lig – Round 28 Results

March 15

14:30 – Gaziantep 1-0 Kayserispor

Goal: Okereke (52')

17:00 – Kasimpasa 2-1 Alanyaspor

Goals: Fall (30'), Hajradinović (36' pen.) – Vilhena (38')

21:30 – Basaksehir 0-3 Trabzonspor

Goals: Banza (6'), Ozan (62'), Mendy (87')

21:30. Konyaspor – Besiktas - 1:0

Goal: Yazgili (45')



Idman.biz