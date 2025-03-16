Bayern drop points in Berlin, Borussia suffer defeat - VIDEO

Matchday 26 of the German Bundesliga saw four more fixtures played.

Bayern Munich traveled to Berlin but failed to secure all three points, Idman.biz reports.

The league leaders dropped points for the second consecutive round. Despite taking the lead, Bayern conceded a late equalizer as Union Berlin leveled the score near the end. Meanwhile, Werder Bremen suffered a 2-4 home defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bundesliga – Matchday 26

March 15

18:30. Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich

Goals: Hollerbach (84’) – L. Sané (75’)

18:30. Augsburg 1-0 Wolfsburg

18:30. Mainz 2-2 Freiburg

18:30. Werder Bremen 2-4 Borussia Mönchengladbach

21:30. RB Leipzig 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Goals: Simons (18’), Openda (48’)





Idman.biz