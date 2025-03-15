15 March 2025
Vadim Vasilyev: "They take Aykhan from there and put him here, and take him from here and put him there"

15 March 2025 17:11
This was told to Idman.biz by Vadim Vasilyev, a former footballer of the Azerbaijani national team.

He commented on the AFFA Executive Committee's appointment of Aykhan Abbasov as head coach of the U-21 national team: "They probably like Aykhan's work. Indeed, he has shown very good results in some clubs. It is difficult to predict what he will do in the national team. U-21 is such that they play well today, and bad tomorrow. Let's see if Aykhan will be able to form the right squad? This is exactly what is relevant at the initial stage".

The veteran footballer does not see a problem with Abbasov working both in the national team and in Shamakhi: "There have been many coaches who worked in two places in parallel. We can list many such examples. I do not think that this will have a negative impact on Abbasov's work. On the contrary, young footballers in the U-21 will be under the watchful eye of Aykhan Abbasov. This may create a chance for them to play for Shamakhi or other clubs".

Abbasov's appointment was formalized yesterday at the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee. The term of the contract with him is planned for 2 years.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz

