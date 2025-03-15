15 March 2025
EN

FIFA referee punished for mistake in Qarabag match

Football
News
15 March 2025 16:21
FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu was punished by AFFA Referees Committee Chairman Frank De Bleker and sent to the Substitutes League.

Idman.biz reports, citing Teleqraf, that the reason for this was the chief referee's gross mistakes in the match of the XXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League between Araz-Nakhchivan and Qarabağ (1:3).

Although the "keeper of the ball" sent off Nakhchivan player Felipe Santos from the field due to the fight that occurred in the 83rd minute of the match, he was satisfied with showing yellow cards to the opposing players Musa Gurbanli and Elvin Jafarguliyev who participated in the incident. However, the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, which investigated the episode, imposed a one-match suspension on both members of Qarabag.

Due to his indecision, the referee was sent to the match of the XXVII round of the Substitute League this week between Turan Tovuz-2 and Sumgait-2. The guests are currently leading the match with a score of 1:0.

Kamal Umudlu received the FIFA referee qualification in December 2023.

Idman.biz

