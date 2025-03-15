Famous coach who came to Baku for Kadi: "You will see a different Borges"

Lucas Carvalho, one of the well-known performance coaches in Brazil, came to Qarabag's camp for Kadi Borges.

The well-known specialist spoke about the details of the visit, Kadi's condition and expectations regarding him in an interview with Publika.az, Idman.biz reports.

- Let's start the conversation with the reason for your visit to Azerbaijan...

- I came here for Kadi Borges. I have been working with him for 2 seasons now. We worked together for one season in Krasnodar, then in Ferencváros and now in Qarabag.

He invited me for two reasons. Normally, we work online through a program for Exercast training. I visit him from time to time and work together. This is the first reason. The second is to get to know the people at the club, the fitness coach, as well as the club's facilities, gym, field and how Qarabag trains.

My goal with him and all my players is to prevent injuries and improve his performance. We are trying to get Kadi back to his best form so that he can perform well and help the team win titles. We are doing everything possible.

- How do you assess his condition? When will Kadi return to his previous form?

- I think he has already settled in well with the team. But it could be better. We will do a small "pre-season" preparation during the international break. And we expect him to reach 100% potential in April-May.

- As a coach and someone who knows Kadi, how do you assess his return to Qarabag?

- I know that he had a great time here before. I also know how the fans treated him. He was like a legend of the club. But you have to understand that this was 3 years ago. At the same time, he is a more mature player. The quality and intelligence are the same, but he has more experience. So, in my opinion, the fans will see a different Kadi Borges. He is a quality player and will help Qarabag a lot.

- What are your thoughts on Qarabag? Are you satisfied with what you saw at the club's base?

- This is my first visit to Baku. I was really positively impressed by the team's capabilities. The club welcomed me warmly. I liked the training ground. Unfortunately, I will not be able to watch Qarabag's match from the stadium because the team will play away tomorrow. But I hope to return next season to watch the Champions League group stage match in Baku, witness Qarabag's victory and Kadi's goal.

- Are there any other players you have collaborated with in Azerbaijan?

- No, I only work with Kadi in Azerbaijan.

- As far as we know, you have worked with star players. Who are you collaborating with now?

- I have been in this field for 10 years. That is why I have worked with many players. I can name some important names. Memphis Depay, Granit Xhaka, Thiago Alcantara, Xavi Martinez, Juan Bernat, Lucas Carvalho. Currently, in addition to Kadi Borges, I am working with Leroy Fer from Al-Nasr Dubai, Tonni Vilhena from Alanyaspor, Alexander Chernikov from Krasnodar, Carlinhos Junior from JEF United and Loide Augusto from Vasco da Gama.

- What are your impressions of Baku? You have posted a lot of photos from our capital on your Instagram page...

- As I mentioned, this is my first time in this country and I am enjoying it. The people are very friendly, and the city is amazing. Beautiful architecture, buildings reflecting modernity. I really liked the way the city is lit up at night. It is a truly amazing city.

Idman.biz