15 March 2025
EN

Samir Aliyev's attitude to the appointment of his successor: "It is a signal for them"

15 March 2025 15:03
"They need to work harder on themselves, prove themselves both in the club and in the main national team and strengthen their place."

It was said by Idman.biz football expert Samir Aliyev.

He assessed the squad of the Azerbaijani national team for the friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus. Aliyev emphasized that Fernando Santos's giving the youngsters a chance is a positive moment: "The three new young players who were invited, Khayal Aliyev, Agadadash Salyanski and Shahin Shahniyarov, participated in several international matches with the U-21 squad last year. Today, it is gratifying that they have already been invited to the main national team. This is a great motivation for young players. On the other hand, it is a signal for several promising young players who have not received an invitation to the national team to work hard to get an invitation in the future."

According to the former striker of our team, both friendly matches are a great opportunity for the coaching staff to test the tactical and technical moves of the players and see them in action: "Friendly matches are important for the level of the national team today, identifying shortcomings and for future matches".

Aliyev also commented on the AFFA Executive Committee's appointment of Aykhan Abbasov as the head coach of the U-21 national team. He wished his successor success: "I applaud the people who nominated Abbasov and supported him. Aykhan fearlessly gave young people a chance and is a confident coach. He has proven this many times in the clubs he has worked for. As for his work both in the club and in the national team, I believe that from the next season there will be more young people in the Shamakhi squad and they will develop under his leadership".

Aliyev said goodbye to the U-21 team after the qualifying round of EURO-2025.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

