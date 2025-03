Gurban Gurbanov, head coach of Qarabag and a member of the AFFA Executive Committee, was absent from today’s committee meeting.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the coach did not attend the meeting due to his team’s upcoming Premier League match against Kapaz tomorrow.

Gurbanov is currently in Tovuz, preparing for the match.

The Kapaz vs. Qarabag game is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 tomorrow.

