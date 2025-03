The Azerbaijan U21 national football team has a new head coach.

Idman.biz reports thatThe AFFA Executive Committee has appointed Aykhan Abbasov, the current head coach of Shamakhi, to lead the squad.

His contract is set for a two-year term.

Notably, in the UEFA Euro 2025 qualifiers, the team was previously managed by Samir Aliyev, who stepped down after the final match of the qualifying cycle.

