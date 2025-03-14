AFFA Executive Committee holds meeting – PHOTO

On March 14, 2025, the AFFA Executive Committee convened its latest meeting at the SOCAR administrative building.

According to AFFA's press service, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf opened the session by outlining the agenda. The committee then proceeded with discussions on key matters, Idman.biz reports.

AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev and Professional Football League Technical-Sports Director Elgiz Abbasov provided an update on clubs vying for promotion to the Azerbaijan Premier League for the 2025-2026 season. Their report covered the infrastructure, financial and technical resources, and existing deficiencies in stadium facilities.

To support the league’s expansion, the Executive Committee granted newly promoted clubs a one-year grace period to address infrastructure, administrative, and other shortcomings. This special provision applies exclusively to teams advancing to the Premier League this season.

The meeting also focused on coaching appointments for Azerbaijan's youth national teams. AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev presented the candidates for head coaching roles.

Aykhan Abbasov has been appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan U21 national team with a two-year contract. Additionally, the following coaches have been named to lead other youth squads, with contracts running until the end of 2025:

Elkhan Abdullayev named Azerbaijan U19 head coach.

Ilham Yadullayev to lead Azerbaijan U18 (2008-born players).

The Executive Committee has set the date for AFFA’s next Reporting Conference, which will take place on April 11, 2025.

Additionally, the committee confirmed that Elchin Mammadov has stepped down from the AFFA Disciplinary Committee at his own request.

