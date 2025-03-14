14 March 2025
EN

AFFA Executive Committee holds meeting – PHOTO

Football
News
14 March 2025 13:55
14
AFFA Executive Committee holds meeting – PHOTO

On March 14, 2025, the AFFA Executive Committee convened its latest meeting at the SOCAR administrative building.

According to AFFA's press service, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf opened the session by outlining the agenda. The committee then proceeded with discussions on key matters, Idman.biz reports.

AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev and Professional Football League Technical-Sports Director Elgiz Abbasov provided an update on clubs vying for promotion to the Azerbaijan Premier League for the 2025-2026 season. Their report covered the infrastructure, financial and technical resources, and existing deficiencies in stadium facilities.

To support the league’s expansion, the Executive Committee granted newly promoted clubs a one-year grace period to address infrastructure, administrative, and other shortcomings. This special provision applies exclusively to teams advancing to the Premier League this season.

The meeting also focused on coaching appointments for Azerbaijan's youth national teams. AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev presented the candidates for head coaching roles.

Aykhan Abbasov has been appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan U21 national team with a two-year contract. Additionally, the following coaches have been named to lead other youth squads, with contracts running until the end of 2025:

Ayxan Abbasov appointed Azerbaijan U21 head coach (2-year contract).

Elkhan Abdullayev named Azerbaijan U19 head coach.

Ilham Yadullayev to lead Azerbaijan U18 (2008-born players).

The Executive Committee has set the date for AFFA’s next Reporting Conference, which will take place on April 11, 2025.

Additionally, the committee confirmed that Elchin Mammadov has stepped down from the AFFA Disciplinary Committee at his own request.

Stay tuned for more updates on Azerbaijan football.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Date announced for AFFA Reporting Conference
14:48
Football

Date announced for AFFA Reporting Conference

The Azerbaijan Football Association (AFFA) has set the date for its next Reporting Conference

AFFA grants one-year grace period to newly promoted clubs
14:31
Football

AFFA grants one-year grace period to newly promoted clubs

The Azerbaijan Football Association (AFFA) has introduced a new regulation

Aykhan Abbasov appointed Azerbaijan U21 national team head coach
14:00
Football

Aykhan Abbasov appointed Azerbaijan U21 national team head coach

AFFA Executive Committee has appointed Aykhan Abbasov, the current head coach of Shamakhi, to lead the squad

Qarabag foreign players called up for World Cup qualifiers
13:51
Football

Qarabag foreign players called up for World Cup qualifiers

Four foreign players from Qarabag have been called up to their national teams

Injury update on Abbas Huseynov
13:22
Football

Injury update on Abbas Huseynov

Anar Hajiyev provided an update on the 29-year-old footballer Abbas Huseynov’s condition

New followers of Qarabag: UEFA rankings revealed
11:18
Football

New followers of Qarabag: UEFA rankings revealed

The second-leg matches of the Round of 16 in European competitions have led to some changes

Most read

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team
When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?
11 March 17:03
Football

When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?

Fernando Santos, will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming friendly matches
Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash