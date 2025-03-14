Qarabag foreign players called up for World Cup qualifiers

Four foreign players from Qarabag have been called up to their national teams for the upcoming qualification matches.

The club's press service confirmed the call-ups, Idman.biz reports.

Yassin Benzia will represent Algeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. His team will play against Botswana on March 21 (away) and Mozambique on March 26 (home).

Marko Jankovic and Marko Vesovic have been selected for Montenegro's squad. They will face Gibraltar on March 22 and the Faroe Islands on March 25.

Patrick Andrade will join the Cape Verde national team. His side will play Mauritius on March 20 (home) and then travel to face Angola on March 25.

Additionally, Qarabag has eight players in the Azerbaijan national team for the upcoming matches.

Idman.biz