14 March 2025
Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO

14 March 2025 10:04
44
Inter Miami secured their spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with a convincing 2-0 victory over Cavalier in Kingston, Jamaica.

The MLS club had already won the first leg 2-0, giving them a comfortable aggregate lead heading into the return match at Independence Park, Idman.biz reports.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a penalty, while Lionel Messi, who came on in the second half, sealed the win with a 92nd-minute goal.

Inter Miami will now face Los Angeles FC, another MLS representative, in the competition's quarterfinals.

