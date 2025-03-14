Europa League Quarterfinal matchups confirmed

The UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw is complete, setting up some exciting clashes as teams continue their quest for the title.

One of the tournament favorites, Manchester United, will face Lyon, while fellow English club Tottenham takes on Eintracht Frankfurt, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Lazio will go head-to-head with surprise contenders Bodo/Glimt, and Rangers will battle Athletic Bilbao for a spot in the semifinals.

Europa League – Quarterfinal Fixtures

(Matches scheduled for April 10 & 17)

Bodo/Glimt vs. Lazio

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao

Lyon vs. Manchester United

Idman.biz