14 March 2025
Europa League Quarterfinal matchups confirmed

Football
News
14 March 2025 09:31
The UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw is complete, setting up some exciting clashes as teams continue their quest for the title.

One of the tournament favorites, Manchester United, will face Lyon, while fellow English club Tottenham takes on Eintracht Frankfurt, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Lazio will go head-to-head with surprise contenders Bodo/Glimt, and Rangers will battle Athletic Bilbao for a spot in the semifinals.

Europa League – Quarterfinal Fixtures
(Matches scheduled for April 10 & 17)
Bodo/Glimt vs. Lazio
Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao
Lyon vs. Manchester United

