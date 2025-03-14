UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed

The UEFA Conference League quarterfinal lineup is now set, with the remaining eight teams preparing for the next competition stage.

Tournament favorites Chelsea will face Legia in the quarterfinals, Idman.biz reports. Meanwhile, Fiorentina is expected to have the upper hand against Celje, and Real Betis is seen as the stronger side in their matchup against Jagiellonia. Djurgardens will battle Rapid for a place in the semifinals.

UEFA Conference League, Quarterfinal fixtures

(Matches to be played on April 10 and 17)

Real Betis vs. Jagiellonia

Celje vs. Fiorentina

Chelsea vs. Legia

Djurgardens vs. Rapid

Idman.biz